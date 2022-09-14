The BR-V Elegance comes with a host of safety features beyond the basics, including Honda Sensing technologies. These include collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams and a lane-watch camera.
FIRST DRIVE | New Honda BR-V is attractive and roomy
Image: Supplied
Honda has just launched the second-generation BR-V, adding to the ever-growing sport utility vehicle and crossover segments.
We went to the Western Cape last week and spent the better half of the day driving it through scenic routes. It is manufactured in a new factory in Indonesia, the largest market for the BR-V, according to Honda.
The carmaker believes the refreshed design and interior enhancements will be well received in the SA market.
The latest model represents a significant improvement in exterior design, standard features, technology and increased interior space. It is worth noting that he BR-V was initially a rival to the Toyota Avanza under the moniker Mobilio.
Image: Supplied
Since then it has undergone a total overhaul and repositioning. It boasts more space, being 45mm longer and 13mm taller, while retaining its standard seven seats. The increased dimensions mean more stretching room for the front and middle occupants, while the rear two seats are still best reserved for smaller passengers.
A redesigned front packs a prominent snout, with a sporty new grille and newly designed LED daytime running lights as well as headlamps. The rear also sports a LED clusters. Roof rails and alloy wheels (16-inch on Trend and Comfort models and 17-inch on the Elegance) add to the appeal of the BR-V. White, grey, silver and black are on the list of colour options.
Inside, Honda has gone for an upmarket, sophisticated feel with a new styling language similar to that in the Fit. Fabric seats are standard on all but the Elegance model, which features synthetic leather upholstery, extending to the door panels, arm rests and the dashboard.
Convenience has been prioritised with power sockets that can be found in all three rows in the range-topper, a 4.2-inch TFT display screen as well as a seven-inch main screen compatible with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, as well as air-conditioning for the rear passengers. The Comfort and Elegance models are fitted with an integrated reverse camera.
Image: Supplied
The BR-V Elegance comes with a host of safety features beyond the basics, including Honda Sensing technologies. These include collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic high beams and a lane-watch camera.
A 1.5l four-cylinder normally-aspirated unit does duty across the range. It produces 89kW and 145Nm. The Trend is standard with a six-speed manual gearbox. The Comfort is offered with a manual or continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the Elegance is only served with a CVT.
Our time was spent with the Elegance, which tended to feel underpowered in overtaking and incline situations. The noise of the engine overworking intruded the cabin in these instances. This was not a big enough deterrent, however, as one can live with it, adjusting their driving style accordingly and anticipating conditions carefully. Fuel consumption is in the region of 6.5l/100km.
A five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan are included.
Pricing:
1.5 Trend MT: R379,900
1.5L Comfort MT: R409,900
1.5L Comfort CVT: R434,900
1.5L Elegance CVT: R459,900
TimesLIVE
