Ford starts production of new 3-litre V6 engine at Struandale plant

The Ford Struandale Engine Plant in Gqeberha is abuzz with excitement over production of the latest addition to its engine family — the 3.0L V6 Diesel, which will power the range-topping Ranger set to be launched later in 2022.
This forms part of Ford’s R600m investment in the Struandale engine plant operations, which has also facilitated upgrades to the existing assembly line for the 2.0L Single Turbo and Bi-Turbo diesel engines.
Design changes and additional derivatives of the engines have been added for the Next-Gen Ranger, which will be sold locally and exported to more than 100 global markets.
Shawn Govender, plant manager of the Struandale engine plant, said modernisation and upgrades to the plant began in July 2021.
“The construction was completed on time in December, ready to begin our tooling trials and pre-production runs this year in preparation for both engine programs commencing in August,” he said.
“In its updated and extended format, the assembly line that is now producing the new 3.0L V6 turbodiesel continues with production of the existing 2.2 and 3.2 Duratorq TDCi engines, making it the only facility of its kind in the Ford world that produces both V-configuration and in-line engines on the same line.
“Though this was a major challenge for our team, and required a lot of creative and innovative thinking, it was essential to make optimal use of our facilities to contain the total investment required, and ensure that we are competitive from a cost-per-unit perspective.”
The line incorporates 40 stations that are common to both units and a further 25 stations that are unique to the 3.0L V6 Diesel.
The total installed capacity for this line is 130,000 engines a year.
“Our employees have undergone extensive training with our in-house team and global power-train manufacturing engineering specialists to ensure they are fully equipped to manage the complexity and maximise the efficiencies of the flexible production format for the two engine programs,” Govender said.
The Struandale engine plant is also responsible for machining of the cylinder heads for the 3.0L V6 Diesel, which is performed in a completely revamped facility using new and redeployed machines that have been updated with the latest tooling, operating and quality control systems.
“Most of the updates introduced were to accommodate the design of the Next-Gen Ranger, while further improvements have been made to the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) characteristics of the engines for even greater comfort and refinement,” Govender said.
To support the increased demand for the 2.0-litre diesel engines, the plant has gone from the previous two shifts to 2.5 shifts, with a total installed capacity for producing up to 120,000 engines a year.
