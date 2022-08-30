×

Motoring

Global online car auction platform launched in SA

Auctioneers and buyers can take part globally

By Motoring Reporter - 30 August 2022
Online bidding in global auctions has been made easier for SA citizens. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Live car auctions are quite an adventure, but people increasingly prefer remote options such as telephone and online bidding.

As a prime example, a bidder on a telephone recently secured the one-of-a-kind Porsche 911 Sally Carrera which sold for R61m.

The SA Institute of Auctioneers (SAIA) has launched an online bidding platform, SAIA Bid, which was developed by global auction software company Bidpath. It offers auctioneers and buyers a platform where they can take part in auctions globally.

“This is a well-established online bidding platform supported by a professional company. Apart from being an all-in-one portal where users use one login, all items won and bid on can be accessed from your profile to track exactly what has been bid on," said Josh French, business development manager at Bidpath.

"Users also have the option of receiving auction alerts for keywords, meaning when an item is added to the system and the bidder is interested in that item, they will be alerted and can see the lot directly from their system." 

SAIA Bid offers bidders auctions on auctioneering.co.za. Bidpath’s  live auction technology enables buyers to share the experience of a live auction in HD from anywhere in the world.

Bidders can also choose to take part in timed auctions which allow them to engage directly with brands on a fully configured platform. These auctions can be time-bound or ongoing events.

The platform also offers users the option to participate in hybrid auctions — an innovative and unique option exclusive to SAIA Members and Bidpath clients — which is a blend of live and timed auctions.

