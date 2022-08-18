The new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a next-level race car for the road

It's always a good day when Porsche unveils a new 911 — particularly when it's a GT3 RS.

An evolution of the standard 992 GT3 that launched last year, the new GT3 RS is pretty much a street-legal race car that adopts technology bred out of the German marque's most recent motorsport exploits. This starts with the inclusion of the innovative central radiator concept that was first used in the Le Mans class-winning 911 RSR and subsequent 911 GT3 R. By negating the need for three separate radiators (as was the case in previous GT3 RS models) and consolidating to a single unit mounted at an angle where the frunk used to be, Porsche has freed-up space and introduced new active aerodynamic elements.

Indeed, run your peepers over the sharp-end of this track-bred beast and you will notice that the front spoiler of old has been replaced by an all-new splitter that divides the air flowing over and underneath. While sideblades direct air outwards, improved front wheel arch ventilation is provided via specially engineered louvred openings cut into the front wings.