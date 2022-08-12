Motorists being driven to distraction by vehicles that are ‘too smart’
As cars are crammed with more technology than ever before, driver distraction and inattention are factors in nearly half of all fatal and serious injury accidents, according to a study by Australia’s Monash University.
Connectivity expert VNC Automotive believes it is time we recognise the modern car interior is at risk of becoming almost as distracting as what’s going on outside...
Motorists being driven to distraction by vehicles that are ‘too smart’
Group motoring editor
As cars are crammed with more technology than ever before, driver distraction and inattention are factors in nearly half of all fatal and serious injury accidents, according to a study by Australia’s Monash University.
Connectivity expert VNC Automotive believes it is time we recognise the modern car interior is at risk of becoming almost as distracting as what’s going on outside...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure