One engine is on offer and that's a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol making 84kW and 144Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Hyundai's take on the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The Executive model, however, is available only with the latter.
Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Hyundai Creta range is as follows:
1.5 Premium manual: R409,900
1.5 Premium IVT: R429,900
1.5 Executive IVT: R469,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a four-year/60,000km service plan plus a seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.
TimesLIVE
Suave new Hyundai Creta touches down in Mzansi
Motoring writer
Image: Supplied
The second-generation Hyundai Creta — launched locally in 2020 — has been invigorated with eye-catching new exterior styling. This capable newcomer hits the asphalt wearing an aggressive front end that borrows much from the fourth-generation Tucson.
This means you get that the same “Parametric Hidden Lights” that — concealed behind the vehicle's angular radiator grille — are only visible when switched on. It's a really neat feature and one that certainly endows the Creta with a bit more personality.
Image: Supplied
Also included in the makeover is a fresh set of 17-inch alloy wheels that differ in design depending on the model variant chosen (Premium or Executive), an attractive silver inset that runs from the A-pillar to the C-pillar, as well as a set of restyled taillamp clusters. The vehicle's tailgate now sports the Creta model name in bold chrome lettering.
Step inside the cabin and you will find Premium models feature seats trimmed with black fabric upholstery while the more upmarket Executive benefits from black artificial leather. Both derivatives come loaded with a range of standard niceties, including a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), 3.5-inch TFT LCD Supervision Cluster plus a reversing camera with dynamic guidelines. Executive models also get an inductive charging pad.
Image: Supplied
One engine is on offer and that's a naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol making 84kW and 144Nm. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Hyundai's take on the Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The Executive model, however, is available only with the latter.
Pricing for the refreshed 2022 Hyundai Creta range is as follows:
1.5 Premium manual: R409,900
1.5 Premium IVT: R429,900
1.5 Executive IVT: R469,900
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a four-year/60,000km service plan plus a seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance package.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure