WATCH | Ford unloads the world’s most potent delivery van

Developed in secret by Ford Performance and rally and racing specialists Stard in Austria, the SuperVan produces around 1,471kW for a claimed sub two-second 0-100 km/h sprint. A purpose-built, track-ready all-wheel drive chassis including components from the recently unveiled E-Transit Custom 1 underpins this wild Ford.

Like any good van, the Electric SuperVan features a load space behind the driver. A door in the body side makes loading and unloading cargo easy, and Ford is developing a secure electromagnetic release system controlled via the SYNC screen

Further performance fine-tuning is delivered by an electronics package that includes traction control, launch control, a pit-lane speed limiter and three-stage regenerative braking to return energy to the battery — similar to the L Mode function on E-Transit.