The awesome new BMW M3 Touring is not coming to SA

Ridiculously rapid wagons are something of a dying breed these days so when a new one joins the diminishing fray there's big reason to celebrate. Designed to go up against the Audi RS4 Avant, this new BMW M3 Touring has been a long time coming and it certainly delivers with all the deliciously oxymoronic chops that we so love in machines of this ilk.

Viewed from the front it looks like just another ho-hum M3 Sedan, but swing around to the rear and you will notice BMW have extended the roofline and added a raked tailgate that opens upward to reveal a sizeable 500l of stowage. And that's just with the rear seat backs up, folks: fold them flat and you'll have 1,510 at your disposal. Great for children, dogs, gear ... heck ... pretty much anything. Said tailgate also has a separately opening rear window that aside from being quite a cool party trick adds to the M3 Touring's usability.