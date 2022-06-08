Petrol price biting? These are SA’s 10 most fuel-efficient SUVs
A list of the most fuel-friendly crossovers and SUVs under R500,000
SA’s fuel prices were hiked to record levels in June, with the inland price of 95 unleaded petrol rising to R24.17/l while 50ppm diesel is up to R23.22/l.
It now costs about R300 more to fill up a small car than it did a year ago, a situation which may drive some cash-strapped consumers to consider trading in their cars on more economical options.
With SUVs and crossovers the fastest growing segment in SA, accounting for 48% of new-vehicle sales, we’ve rustled up a list of the 10 most fuel-efficient examples you can buy.
Many of SA’s most frugal SUVs are premium petrol-electric hybrids that cost well over R1m, but they aren’t affordable to most, so we have listed only vehicles that retail for less than R500,000.
Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS
Price: R425,400
Power plant: 1.8l petrol-electric
Power and torque: 90kW/142Nm
Fuel consumption: 4.3l/100km
Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Ambiente
Price: R322,500
Power plant: 1.5l diesel turbo
Power and torque: 74kW/205Nm
Fuel consumption: 4.6l/100km
Renault Duster 1.5dCi Zen auto
Price: R381,900
Power plant: 1.5l diesel turbo
Power and torque: 66kW/210Nm
Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km
VW T-Cross 1.0TSi 70kW Comfortline
Price: R368,900
Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo
Power and torque: 70kW/175Nm
Fuel consumption: 4.8l/100km
Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi EX
Price: R438,995
Power plant: 1.5l turbo diesel
Power and torque: 96kW/250Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.1l/100km
Suzuki Ignis 1.2 GL
Price: R204,900
Powerplant: 1.2l petrol
Power and torque: 61kW/113Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.1l/100km
VW T-Cross 85kW Comfortline
Price: R411,400
Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo
Power and torque: 85kW/200Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.3l100km
Renault Kiger 1.0 Life
Price: R204,900
Powerplant: 1.0l petrol
Power and torque: 52kW/96Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.3l/100km
VW Taigo 1.0 TSi
Price: R429,900
Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo
Power and torque: 85kW/200Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km
Ford EcoSport 1.0T Trend
Price: R358,700
Power plant: 1.0l petrol turbo
Power and torque: 92kW/170Nm
Fuel consumption: 5.4l/100km
