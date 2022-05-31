The new Land Rover Defender 130 has space for eight

Land Rover has unveiled its Defender 130 – a super-stretched off-roader with enough space to accommodate eight adults. Compared to the already sizeable Defender 110, the new Defender 130 hits the trailhead (or Woolworth's parking lot, for that matter) with a body extended by 340mm.

This freed enough interior real estate for the engineers to bolt in another row of rear seating. Boot space measures in at 398l with all rows in place, but should you fold them flat you'll instantly free up an incredible 2,291l.

As to be expected from a modern Land Rover product, the luxury vibes are high inside the Defender 130 with each row benefitting from heated seats, standalone ventilation ducts, padded armrests, storage binnacles and USB-C ports to charge devices when in transit.

The second row seats automatically slide forward to make access to the third row easier.