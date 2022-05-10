These are the 10 most searched for used luxury SUVs in SA

By Motoring Reporter -

It’s no secret South Africans have a strong affinity for high-end performance vehicles. The latest search data from the country’s largest motoring marketplace suggests this phenomenon extends to the SUV body shape, with the overwhelming majority of the top 10 most searched for SUVs taking the form of upmarket variants boasting oodles of power.



According to AutoTrader figures covering the first quarter of 2022 (when using the body-type search filter), the Mercedes-AMG G63 is the most searched for used SUV variant overall, just as it was in the opening three months of 2021. However, the average list price for Affalterbach’s V8-powered Geländewagen has interestingly dropped about 10% in that time to R3,374,911 (though it remains the highest figure here), despite its average registration year moving from 2018 to 2019...