Tough times

On a budget? Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA

Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems, says Phuti Mpyane

Premium Phuti Mpyane

Senior motoring writer



On a budget. Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA​. Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems.



1. Suzuki S-Presso 1.0GL — R156,900..