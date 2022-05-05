×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motoring

Tough times

On a budget? Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA

Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems, says Phuti Mpyane

Premium
Phuti Mpyane
Senior motoring writer
05 May 2022

On a budget. Here are the 10 cheapest SUVs you can buy in SA​. Some already feature as best sellers while some are hidden gems.

1. Suzuki S-Presso 1.0GL — R156,900..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

High court bid to stop Karpowership deal
Alinea Online Reading and Writing App | Explanatory Demo Video

Most Read