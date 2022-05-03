Hyundai i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is all bark, no extra bite

The interior of each i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition is outfitted with a unique numbered badge, depicting the car's position among the limited volume of 800 total units. Instead of leather, Alcantara with red stitching covers the steering wheel, gear lever, centre armrest, and handbrake. Hyundai has also applied racy red accents to the seat belts, steering wheel N buttons as well as the inserts and stitching of the N Light Seats. Finishing things off in style is a full set of exclusive floor mats emblazoned with red piping and specific lettering.

Although the proven 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine twists out an unchanged 206kW and 392Nm of torque, the new i30 N Drive-N Limited Edition can be ordered with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed dual-clutch transmission featuring a wet-friction clutch design. A rear stiffness bar is also included as part of the package.

At the time of writing Hyundai has no plans to bring this limited-edition model to SA.