FIRST DRIVE | New 2022 Hyundai i30 N and Kona N pack a performance punch

The all-new Hyundai Kona N and updated i30 N were launched in SA last week. The performance department of Hyundai hopes to gain some share in categories where German contenders would usually be at the fore of buyers’ minds.

In case you did not know, the N stands for “Namyang” and “Nurburgring”. The former is the town where the research and development hub of Hyundai is located in South Korea. The other is the infamous racetrack in Germany where Hyundai has a development centre. The cars are tested thoroughly on the “Green Hell”, adding credence to the sporting intent.

The new i30 N is a facelift of the model introduced here in early 2020, with a host of improvements inside and out. Off the bat, the six-speed manual gearbox is no longer an option in SA. A bit of a blow to the purists.