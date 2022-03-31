The party's finally over for the Ford Fiesta in SA

Its contribution to the now diminished performance subculture was with the Fiesta RSi and later the Fiesta ST models. The writer has fond memories of the RSi model not as much as a style icon but a cheeky little thing with fantastic grip around corners.

“While we regularly evaluate our future product plans based on customer preferences and trends, we also target higher revenue vehicles and customer segments, for an overall healthier and more profitable business that benefits both Ford and the dealer network.”

“It is with this in mind that we confirm that Fiesta has been discontinued from the Ford portfolio in SA. We thank our customers for their ongoing loyalty and support,” said Ford SA.

We asked our team of writers about their fond memories of the Ford Fiesta. “My favourite Fiesta memory involves the sixth-generation model in ST guise. What a little firecracker, with an eager chassis, zingy 1.6l turbocharged motor and narrow Recaro seats that discriminated against wide posteriors,” says Brenwin Naidu, Sowetan and Sunday Times motoring editor and World Car of the Year panellist. ​

“Believe it or not but the Ford Fiesta was the first (and probably the last) car I bought new out of the box. I wanted a blue 2.0 ST, but eventually settled for a silver 1.6 Trend because it was all I could afford.

“It lacked a bit of power but overall it was a good car with a great chassis and fun, nippy handling. Eventually, I sold it and used the money to buy a Porsche 944. But that’s another story for another day,” says Thomas Falkiner, Sunday Times Lifestyle motoring editor.

Ford SA hasn’t confirmed future plans for a replacement, but it has indicated that it will communicate its model plans in the near future.