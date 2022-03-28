WATCH | Marvel at the manufacture of a Porsche 911 GT3
In something that resembles a Gran Turismo intro movie, Porsche has released a rather mesmerising timelapse video that traces the construction of a 911 GT3.
From its abstract beginnings being cobbled together by giant robotic arms through to the painting process and painstaking production line fitting and fettling, this four-minute clip offers a fascinating glimpse at what goes into making one of these incredible supercars.
As a bonus, you also get to witness its first sideways drift on the test track. Grab a coffee, hit the play button and get lost in the seldom seen art of manufacturing.
