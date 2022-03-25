Motoring

Dramatic next-gen Ford models unveiled in SA

By Herald Reporter - 25 March 2022

We have heard the hype and seen the photos, but  this week the Blue Oval physically unveiled its all-new Ranger and Everest models at its Silverton plant in Tshwane.

As the next-generation models  rolled out onto the floor with their 21-inch rims during the unveiling on Tuesday, it was evident that pictures simply do not do justice to the dramatic styling of Ford Motor Company SA’s soon-to-be-launched offerings...

