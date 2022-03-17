FIRST DRIVE | New Ferrari 296 GTB is junior in size but not performance

Rear-wheel drive, 610kW, and it’s raining. So it’s going to be like that.

Seville’s sodden roads are the venue for the world launch of the 296 Gran Turismo Berlinetta (GTB), notable for being the first Ferrari-badged road car with a six-cylinder engine instead of an eight- or 12-cylinder power unit.

It is also notable for being a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid, though this is not a first. Ferrari has previously crossed into hybrid land with the LaFerrari in 2013 and the SF90 Stradale plug-in hybrid in 2019.

This mid-engined two-seater’s styling is inspired by the Ferrari 250 LM of the 1960s, and it is a striking thing with its visor-like windscreen and oversized rear air scoops. An active rear spoiler pops up at high speed to improve downforce.

It’s raining hard when the journey starts, so it’s not a case of saddling up and instantly thrashing this prancing horse. Need to tickle it under the chin first to see if it bites. But it is a civilised and approachable thing, not a beast that wants to tear you limb from limb.

It is a car that can be finessed at rapid pace through a slippery mountain pass, though one has to respect all that power going through just the rear wheels; snap oversteer on narrow public roads is not a desired outcome. Later, there will be a chance to test the car on a racetrack and take more chances.

With the car set to Wet mode and with the throttle squeezed rather than bludgeoned when powering through slippery corners, there is so much grip from those bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. They were specially designed for the 296 GTB and they help the car hunker down and sweep confidently through the slick curves.

The mode switch on the steering wheel, nicknamed “manettino”, allows for the adjustment of the electronics governing suspension settings, traction control, electronic differential, and the eight-speed dual clutch auto transmission. There are also four power modes: eDrive (electric only with a maximum 25km range), Hybrid, Performance (the V6 engine is always on), and Qualify (maximum performance).

It’s too wet for the maxed-out modes, but selecting the medium settings teases extra urgency from the car while still keeping it settled, with the stability control and electronic differential quickly guiding a loose tail back into line.

Apart from all the grip, what sticks out is yielding suspension that doesn’t jitter uncomfortably; teeth fillings are not in danger of shaking loose. The 296 GTB is a surprisingly civil and forgiving sports car, one that you could drive to the shops.

And yet it is fast, so fast, as its 330km/h top speed and 2.9 second 0-100km/h top speed attest. Even with “just” 488kW provided by the V6 twin turbo engine when the battery is empty.

With the electric motor in play and Qualifying mode selected, all 610kW come alive, and the chance to use it comes on day two at the Monteblanco race circuit. The rain has stopped but there are still wet sections that cause the car to squirrel and slide on the track, though the electronics help prevent snap oversteer from overenthusiastic throttle inputs.