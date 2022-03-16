INTERVIEW | We speak to Festival of Motoring show director Judy Maharaj

Judy Maharaj, Festival of Motoring show director, chats to Brenwin Naidu

Tell us about your decorated automotive career from start to present?

My career journey began in 1994 when I joined the Automobile Association (AA) as race secretary and PA to the managing director. The AA had acquired the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. I was part of the organising team that delivered the international and national motorsport events that took place at the circuit from 1994 to 2009: Superbike Grand Prix and the A1 Grand Prix. In parallel, I took on the general manager role of the circuit in 2005/6. I continued my involvement in the sector from 2007 to 2018, focusing on sponsorship management and events. I spent the first decade of my career based at the Kyalami circuit. In 2019, I completed my Masters dissertation, which focused on the passion and innovation side of the sector: The Business of Motorsport. In 2019 I was appointed as the show director for the Festival of Motoring (FoM) at Messe Frankfurt SA.

Even before Covid-19, the concept of the grand, traditional motoring exhibition seemed to be waning in relevance. Factors like the immediacy of internet-based reveals are considered among reasons for this. How can car shows adapt to rekindle the interest of the public?

Consumers are much more demanding these days as they want to experience the cars while being entertained. While car manufacturers have also evolved and created immersive virtual showcases, the true connect to consumers still happens, and will always happen, at physical events. After conducting in-depth studies with consumers, car manufacturers and distributors, we decided to take the traditional motor show to the race track. This was the original vision for Festival of Motoring. Consumers get to test drive different and the latest models with a trained racing driver. This hands-on experience is what will rekindle the interest of the public.