WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI
A video of a 79-year-old granny taking delivery of a brand new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI has gone viral.
Shared on TikTok and Facebook by a salesperson at Hatfield Volkswagen Rivonia, the short clip shows the woman beaming proudly when the dealership hands her the key to a Deep Black Pearlescent Golf GTI: a 180kW/370Nm hot hatch capable of reaching 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 250km/h.
According to the video, the woman has owned Volkswagen vehicles for 50 years and this is her fifth Golf GTI.
