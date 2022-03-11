Motoring

WATCH | Yebo gogo — 79-year-old granny buys a new Golf GTI

Thomas Falkiner
Motoring writer
11 March 2022

A video of a 79-year-old granny taking delivery of a brand new Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI has gone viral.

Shared on TikTok and Facebook by a salesperson at Hatfield Volkswagen Rivonia, the short clip shows the woman beaming proudly when the dealership hands her the key to a Deep Black Pearlescent Golf GTI: a 180kW/370Nm hot hatch capable of reaching 100km/h in a claimed 6.4 seconds and a maximum speed of 250km/h.

According to the video, the woman has owned Volkswagen vehicles for 50 years and this is her fifth Golf GTI. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Truckers terrorised on Nelson Mandela Bay roads
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody”: Justice Zondo on allegations of ...

Most Read