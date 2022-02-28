The new 2022 Volkswagen Taigo is about to launch in Mzansi

VW confirmed on Monday that its new Taigo will go on sale in SA in the first half of 2022.

A sleeker version of the German firm's popular T-Cross, the Taigo boasts coupé-inspired proportions with a more aggressively raked roofline and a longer wheelbase (+15mm).

From launch it will offer a suite of driver assistance systems including “Front Assist” and “Lane Assist”. These can be bolstered by the optional “IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist” system that enables semi-automated driving up to a system-determined top speed of 210km/h.