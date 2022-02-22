New Ford Raptor launched with nearly double the power

The rally-bred Ford Ranger Raptor has always offered plenty of attitude and agility, but was somewhat lacking in real muscle.

The blue oval has fixed that by giving the all-new Raptor a major power boost to go with its exceptional off-road ability.

At its global reveal on Monday, the second-generation Raptor was introduced with a potent new 3.0-litre V6 twin turbo EcoBoost engine tuned by Ford’s Performance division, as before channelled through a ten-speed automatic transmission. With 292kW it has nearly double the power of the current Raptor’s 157kW 2.0-litre bi turbo diesel engine, while torque climbs from 500Nm to 583Nm.

In 2018 the Raptor created a new performance niche for performance pickups, with no direct rivals, and the benchmark has been raised even higher, says Justin Capicchiano, Raptor programme supervisor at Ford.

Ford hasn’t quoted a 0-100km/h figure but claims the Raptor V6 is “hot-hatch fast”, and says the vehicle is a full minute faster around a 10km Test track than the diesel version.

It is able to deliver its thrust instantly through an anti-lag system. Available in the high-performance Baja mode, it keeps the turbochargers spinning for up to three seconds after the driver backs off the throttle, allowing for faster resumption of acceleration out of corners or between gears when the driver thrusts the accelerator again.

An active exhaust system manages the purposeful exhaust note, with valves that open or close in various amounts depending on drive mode. The sound can be turned down so that Raptor drivers can be good neighbours.

When it goes on sale next year it will continue to be offered as a diesel in selected markets, with the V6 as a halo model. Ford hasn’t confirmed the model line-up for SA but the V6 will almost certainly be in the mix for our performance-hungry market.

While the rest of the new-generation Ranger will be built locally at Ford’s Silverton plant near Pretoria, the Raptor will be imported from Thailand.

To go with the power hike, the new Ford Raptor has completely redesigned suspension, along with steering and braking updates.

The long travel front and rear suspension and refined Watt’s link rear end have been designed to deliver more control across rough terrain at high speed. The rally-bred Fox shock absorbers have a new Live Valve adaptive damping system that delivers the best of both worlds in real time, which means no trade-off between ride quality and performance, says Ford.

The damper electronically adjusts from soft to hard. It now feels firmer on the road making it a better high-speed performance vehicle, without losing any ability to soak up bumps and ruts.