You can now renew driver and car licences online

SA motorists are now able to apply for or book motor vehicle licences and driving licences online instead of queuing at driving licence testing centres (DLTCs).

The department of transport has launched a bouquet of online services on the RTMC’s online platform here which has been rolled out nationally after initially being available in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

The services include:

online application, issuing and delivery of a motor vehicle licence and disc to the owner of the motor vehicle;

online application, issuing and delivery of a registration certificate of a motor vehicle to the title holder of the vehicle for financial institutions, large fleet operators and motor dealers;

online application and payment for a booking for renewal, in person, of a driving licence card at a driving licence testing centre;

online application and payment for a driving licence card delivery to the holder;

provision of an electronic copy of an accident report.

The online notification of change of ownership of a motor vehicle by the title holder or owner will be implemented later.

Paying a R99 fee will get the driving licence card or vehicle licence disc delivered to your doorstep.

You still need to visit a DLTC to have your fingerprints taken and your eye test done, though the department plans to introduce online eye testing, where the test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

While the online services do not eliminate the need for queuing, they have been introduced to improve service delivery and minimise the need for a motorist to visit a DLTC a number of times, said transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

“Motorists will be able to access most of the services they had to travel and queue for at a DLTC in the past from their homes and offices. The end goal is to eliminate queues once the full bouquet of online services has been implemented.”