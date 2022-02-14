VW announces pricing for 2022 Polo DSG derivatives

VW announced on Monday that its new Polo 1.0 TSI DSG derivatives will go on sale at the end of February.

Equipped with the firm's popular seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, both models offer increased muscle over their manual siblings with their 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engines tuned to deliver 85kW and 200Nm worth of torque.

Starting at R370,700, the Polo Life 1.0 TSI DSG comes equipped as standard with a digital dashboard display, front and rear park distance control, electric folding mirrors, lumbar support for the driver and front passenger, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles and smart 15-inch "Essex" alloy wheels.

Building on the specification of the Life is the flagship Polo R-Line 1.0 TSI DSG that ups the visual ante with sporty front and rear R-Line bumpers as well as a rear air diffuser with integrated chrome exhaust tailpipes.

Also standard are on the R-Line are 16-inch "Valencia" alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and a Composition Media system with inductive mobile charging. Other neat touches include Grey Anodised Matte dashboard trim and "R-Line" fabric seats. Pricing for the R-Line begins at R421,900.

Both come with a standard three-year/120,000km warranty, three-year/45,000km service plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty.