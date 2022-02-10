WATCH | Next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor in action

Ford Motor Company will reveal the high-performance derivative of the next-generation Ranger on February 22, at 9am via Ford SA’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

Developed by Ford Performance for off-road enthusiasts, the rally-bred bakkie has been engineered with smarter technology controlling tougher, next-generation hardware to create the most advanced Ranger Raptor yet.

For a taste of what’s to come, watch the latest next-gen Ranger Raptor teaser video here.