Skilful spinners find new home

Sport starting to take off in Bay after SSS Advance Driving School makes skid pan available for events

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

Lawless and reckless hooligans — spinning has carried a reputation of being hazardous and disruptive in the communities, streets and emptied parking lots where it is predominately showcased.



However that stance is set to change as Nelson Mandela Bay spinners now have a place to call home in the form a skid pan at the SSS Advance Driving School in Greenbushes...