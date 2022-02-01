Spectators must be vaxxed or Covid-free to attend Kyalami 9 Hour

The Kyalami 9 Hour endurance race will take place on the rescheduled dates of February 3 to 5. Only fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed to attend, and those who provide a negative Covid-19 test.

It is the third successive year Kyalami will host the season-ending race of the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli, an international sports car series that contested rounds in Europe (Spa 24 Hour) and the US (Indianapolis 8 Hour) in 2021.

Originally due to have taken place from December 2 to 4, the race was postponed due to international travel restrictions imposed on SA following the discovery of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Tickets purchased for the original December date will be valid on February 4 and 5.

The Kyalami 9 Hour returned in November 2019 after a 37-year absence and attracted a large crowd. It took place again in 2020 but without spectators due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Apart from the headline 9 Hour race, this year’s three-day event has support races by the SA GT Racing Series, BMW M Performance Parts series, Mobil 1 V8 Supercars and SA Sportscar series.

Practice and qualifying sessions for the main and support races will take place on the Thursday and Friday, with the 9 Hour starting at 1pm on the Saturday.

Tickets range from R250 to R600 and can be purchased online at www.kyalami9hour.com.