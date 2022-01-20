Motoring

These were SA’s 50 best-selling cars of 2021

Denis Droppa
Group motoring editor
20 January 2022
The Toyota Hilux retained its spot as SA’s best selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall.
Image: Supplied

Despite new-vehicle sales declining 3.5% in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, the market ended an encouraging 22.1% higher year on year.

After the pandemic-related 29.2% sales slide from 536,612 units in 2019 to 380,206 in 2020, the 2021 market reflected a strong rebound increasing year on year to 464,122 units.

Sales are still far off the 536,612 units sold in 2019 before the pandemic, but it was a satisfying 2021 performance by an industry that has had to deal with numerous challenges ranging from global supply chain disruptions, insufficient model availability, persistent load-shedding, escalating logistics cost, as well as several domestic shocks, said Mikel Mabasa, CEO of the Naamsa automotive business council.

“Fortunately, the domestic new-vehicle market’s resilience continued and the domestic economic disruptions caused by the civil unrest, the cyberattack on Transnet operations, the three-week strike in the steel and engineering sector, the adjusted alert level 4 lockdown restrictions during the second half of the year as well as record fuel prices and a first interest increase in three years did not deter sales too much,” he said.

Passenger car sales rose 23.3% to 303,961 from 2020 to 2021, bakkies and light commercials increased 20% to 133,079 units, heavy trucks and buses were 22.1% up to 19,564 units, and medium trucks and buses rose 11.6% to 7,518 units for the year.

Mabasa says many Covid-19 disruptive elements are expected to remain in play in 2022 and the market will be hampered by escalating cost increases and supply chain disruptions, such as the global semiconductor shortages impacting on the availability of certain models.

The VW Polo Vivo was the higest selling passenger car in 2021. Picture: SUPPLIED
Load-shedding, rising interest rates and fuel prices are expected to impact vehicle affordability, and Naamsa expects new-vehicle sales to rise about8% in 2022.

Last year the Toyota Hilux retained its spot as SA’s best selling bakkie and most popular vehicle overall, with the Volkswagen Polo Vivo the highest selling passenger car.

Top 50 selling new vehicles – 2021

 

  1. Toyota Hilux — 36,085
  2. VW Polo Vivo — 21,877
  3. Ford Ranger — 19,077
  4. VW Polo — 18,235
  5. Isuzu D-Max — 16,426
  6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 15,694
  7. Toyota Starlet — 12,103
  8. Nissan NP200 — 11,408
  9. Toyota Fortuner — 9,236
  10. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 8,887
  11. Suzuki Swift — 8,332
  12. Renault Kwid — 7,919
  13. Toyota Corolla Quest — 7,860
  14. VW T-Cross — 7,516
  15. Renault Triber — 6,521
  16. Suzuki S-Presso — 6,343
  17. Hyundai Venue — 6,293
  18. Kia Picanto — 6,220
  19. VW Polo Sedan — 6,118
  20. Hyundai Grand i10 — 5,968
  21. Ford EcoSport — 5,947
  22. Haval Jolion — 5,417
  23. Toyota Agya — 4,855
  24. Hyundai Atos — 4,566
  25. GWM P-Series — 4,556
  26. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 4,473
  27. Hyundai i20 — 4,451
  28. Hyundai Creta — 4,113
  29. Kia Rio — 3,907
  30. Suzuki Vitara Brezza — 3,809
  31. Toyota Corolla Cross — 3,610
  32. VW T-Roc — 3,555
  33. Nissan Navara — 3,445
  34. Kia Seltos — 3,301
  35. Nissan Magnite — 3,263
  36. VW Tiguan — 3,182
  37. Toyota Rav — 2,923
  38. Mazda CX-5 — 2,901
  39. Toyota Landcruiser Pickup — 2,837
  40. Nissan Almera — 2,823
  41. Suzuki Jimny — 2,777
  42. BMW 3 Series — 2,588
  43. Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 2,565
  44. Kia Sonet — 2,471
  45. Toyota Avanza — 2,379
  46. Ford Everest — 2,372
  47. Haval H2 — 2,325
  48. BMW X3 — 2,322
  49. Mazda CX-3 — 2,320
  50. Suzuki Ertiga — 2,279
