Porsche reveals new 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition — we have pricing
Porsche on Monday pulled the wraps off its luxurious new Cayenne Platinum Edition, an opulent flagship derivative that comes equipped with a host of cosmetic enhancements.
These include a satin Platinum finish applied to the vehicle's front air intake slats, the Porsche lettering integrated in the rear LED light strip and the model designation script just below it. Also looking resplendent in this deliciously stealthy shade is a set of model-specific 21-inch RS Spyder Design lightweight alloy wheels.
To add a bit of contrast, the tailpipes of the standard sports exhaust system as well as the window trims are both finished in black. In terms of exterior colours, customers can choose between two solid shades — white and black — or four glitzy metallics: Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany and Moonlight Blue. Porsche's special colour — Crayon — is also available as an option.
Inside the cabin you can expect to find upgrades including a panoramic roof, Bose sound system, interior ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests plus an analogue clock on the dashboard. Finishing touches include Crayon-coloured seat belts and brushed aluminium door entry sills with the “Platinum Edition” logo as well as a textured aluminium interior package and silver-coloured trims. Porsche's dynamic LED headlights are fitted as standard equipment.
The Platinum Edition Edition treatment is available on the standard 250kW/450Nm Cayenne, 324kW/550Nm Cayenne S and 340kW Cayenne E-Hybrid models in both SUV and Coupé body styles. According to Porsche SA the new Cayenne Platinum Edition range will arrive on our shores during the third quarter of 2022.
Pricing is as follows:
Cayenne: R1,709,000
Cayenne S: R1,859,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid: R2,169,000
Cayenne Coupé: R1,729,000
Cayenne S Coupé: R1,879,000
Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé: R2,189,000
Pricing includes a standard three-year Driveplan.
