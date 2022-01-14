Pick of the Week: Picture-perfect stanced ‘Po-Low’

Ethan Goliath of Kariega takes the subtle approach to personalising his VW Polo

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

Sometimes simple and sleek outweighs dramatic and daring — a perfect example is Kariega resident Ethan Goliath’s poised VW Polo.



SA’s top-selling passenger vehicle has enjoyed fame with all types of motoring enthusiasts for its practicality as a daily driver and its potential to be transformed to one’s preference — thanks to the huge availability of parts...