The BMW X3 has had a facelift that ticks all the right boxes

Whether petrol or diesel-powered, or a BMW M creation, the BMW X3 formula for a family vehicle that balances practicality, luxury, performance and all-surface capability hasn’t changed.

For the latest generation, which has had a facelift and which we tested in xDrive20d M Sport guise, this means a diesel 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine permanently driving all the M Sport-specific wheels. Apart from the cosmetic changes of a bolder and slightly reconfigured front kidney grille and swollen instead of flush tail lights, the benefit of this styling tweak is skin deep, starting with how it drives.

If you drive the new and preceding models back to back you will tell the differences immediately. The steering is slicker and the ride quality supple, without wallowing in corners, and it maintains this softness on bad surfaces too. Improved outside-noise insulation helps make this the X3 generation with the best wafting ability.

Moving inside you’ll find plenty of head, leg and elbow room, so passengers are unlikely to feel short-changed. There’s enough room to accommodate a nuclear family and granny.

The X3’s boot is cavernous and comes with a useful powered tailgate and a net to stop loose items flying about. The rear seats fold down, creating space for bulkier loads.