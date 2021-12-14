2021 Toyota Fortuner gets an upgrade in time for Christmas
The immensely popular Toyota Fortuner has just been treated to a specification update.
Indeed, the 2.8 GD-6 models have been upgraded with dual-zone climate control while the flagship VX derivative benefits from a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) with selectable view and an 11-speaker JBL Premium Audio system. Toyota's satellite navigation has also been culled as customers prefer using smartphone apps such as Waze and Google Maps.
On the safety front of things, all Fortuner models now come equipped as standard with an enhanced Smart Entry system with additional security measures. The range-topping VX models sport an enhanced Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that sees the inclusion of Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The VX also sports a refreshed colour palette with Pearl White being replaced by the Platinum White Pearl
Nothing changes beneath the bonnet with Toyota choosing to continue using its proven 2.4 and 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engines. The 2.4 GD-6 produces 110kW and 400Nm and can be mated to both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions while all 2.8 variants are paired exclusively with the self-shifter, producing 150kW and 500Nm.
Pricing for the refreshed Toyota Fortuner range is as follows:
2.4 GD-6 RB manual: R599,000
2.4 GD-6 RB automatic: R621,400
2.4 GD-6 4x4 automatic: R651,700
2.8 GD-6 RB automatic: R724,400
2.8 GD-6 4x4 automatic: R798,000
2.8 GD-6 RB VX automatic: R764,600
2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX automatic: R837,100
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-service/90,000km service plan.
