2021 Toyota Fortuner gets an upgrade in time for Christmas

On the safety front of things, all Fortuner models now come equipped as standard with an enhanced Smart Entry system with additional security measures. The range-topping VX models sport an enhanced Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that sees the inclusion of Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA). The VX also sports a refreshed colour palette with Pearl White being replaced by the Platinum White Pearl

Nothing changes beneath the bonnet with Toyota choosing to continue using its proven 2.4 and 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engines. The 2.4 GD-6 produces 110kW and 400Nm and can be mated to both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmissions while all 2.8 variants are paired exclusively with the self-shifter, producing 150kW and 500Nm.

Pricing for the refreshed Toyota Fortuner range is as follows:

2.4 GD-6 RB manual: R599,000

2.4 GD-6 RB automatic: R621,400

2.4 GD-6 4x4 automatic: R651,700

2.8 GD-6 RB automatic: R724,400

2.8 GD-6 4x4 automatic: R798,000

2.8 GD-6 RB VX automatic: R764,600

2.8 GD-6 4x4 VX automatic: R837,100

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a nine-service/90,000km service plan.