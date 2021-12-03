Ranger raising the bakkie bar with Stormtrak

True blue Ford at home on a trip to the shops and playing in the dirt

Premium By Tremaine van Aardt -

Whether it’s a trip to the local tip or a comfortable cruise to church, the Ford Ranger Stormtrak adapts and attracts attention regardless of its surroundings.



Earlier in 2021, Time to Torque attended the launch of the Stormtrak where it reported that the bakkie was Ford’s best response to the ever-popular luxury adventure lifestyle segment — a statement we still believe to be true...