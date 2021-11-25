BMW M division turns 50 and gets a special badge

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of BMW’s high-performance M division next year, customers will be able to order their BMW M or M Performance car bearing a special badge inspired by the classic BMW Motorsport logo.

The tricolour stripes were first used in 1973 on a BMW 3.0 CSL racing car. In 1978, the BMW M1 sports car was the first to debut the familiar “M-blem”: the tricolour stripes slanted to the right and leaning on the letter M.

The colour scheme and the “M” have since become a trademark on all BMW M vehicles.

In both logos, the blue represents BMW, red symbolises racing and violet expresses the connection between the two. The violet has since given way to dark blue.

The commemorative badge, which will adorn the vehicle’s front, rear and wheel hubs, will be available to local customers from the second quarter of 2022.

In addition, 50 iconic and historically significant BMW M paint finishes will be offered for selected models. Style-defining colours such as Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red and Frozen Marina Bay Blue refer to the various eras of BMW M’s 50-year history.