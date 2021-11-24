FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the sleek new Audi Q5 Sportback

The Q5 was a crucial addition to the Audi sport-utility vehicle family. Joining the full-sized Q7, which was their first contribution to the genre, the medium-sized stablemate made entry into the fold a little more accessible.

Nowadays, of course, the line-up has expanded considerably, with the junior Q2 as the beginning point and the luxurious Q8 as their flagship. But the Q5 still occupies an important place. Audi launched the updated version of the second-generation model in the Western Cape last week to an unrelentingly rainy climate. Aside from the assortment of enhancements customary with these life cycle refreshes, the big talking point is the addition of a new body format. Yes, the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class coupé have a new rival: Audi has given the sleek roofline Sportback treatment to their Q5 as well.

We spent a full day with the latest offering from Ingolstadt, driving through waterlogged roads, ideal conditions for a true test of stability and composure. Our test unit was the 40 TDI, which uses a familiar 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel motor delivering 140kW and 400Nm of torque.

It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and is equipped with Quattro Ultra: basically, on-demand four-wheel drive, not the permanent variety, in a bid to boost efficiency credentials. That means the Q5 40 TDI is front-wheel drive most of the time, but in instances of reduced traction, a pair of clutches activates torque distribution to the rear axle.