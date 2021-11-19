PICK OF THE WEEK | Gqeberha resident rearing a beautiful blue beast
Immaculate VW packs an 11.6 seconds quarter mile punch
A simple hobby, with a healthy dose of passion, saw the evolution of a self-made detailer and avid drag racer.
Former IT guy, Armand Jansen van Rensburg, opted to exchange the binary code for boost and a belief in what was a pastime for detailing vehicles by developing it into his business, Sub-Zero Detailing...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.