Motoring

BMW is not interested in McLaren Automotive, but Audi says it is open to cooperation

By Reuters - 15 November 2021
While BMW is apparently not interested in buying McLaren Automotive, Volkswagen's Audi is open to cooperation opportunities.
While BMW is apparently not interested in buying McLaren Automotive, Volkswagen's Audi is open to cooperation opportunities.
Image: McLaren

BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive, while Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, without commenting specifically on the British luxury sportscar maker.

German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested in buying McLaren Automotive, without specifying its sources.

Audi is also interested in the Formula 1 division of the company, Automobilwoche said.

BMW told Reuters by phone the report was wrong. Audi said in an email it regularly considers different cooperation opportunities, but did not comment on the specific case of McLaren.

subscribe

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
The Herald Cooking Masterclass | Tricks, treats and something sweet

Most Read