Refreshed 2021 Renault Duster range touches down in Mzansi

The 2021 Renault Duster has just rolled into SA sporting a host of fresh new styling and technology upgrades.

Up front you'll find a chrome-licked radiator grille flanked by a pair of redesigned headlamps with bold new C-shaped daytime running lights. Other standout design details include silver roof rails, aluminium-look front and rear skid plates plus a set of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels on the flagship Intens model (Zen 4x2 and 4x4 models get 16-inch alloys). You'll also notice a sporty new rear roof spoiler and revamped tail-lamp clusters. It's a subtle makeover that gives the Duster a little more visual punch.

When it comes to the cabin of the new 2021 Duster, Renault claims to have improved the quality of some finishes including the fabric upholstery that wraps the newly designed and more ergonomic front seats. Another neat touchs come in the form of backlit steering wheel controls, which increases usability during night driving. Standard across the range is an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, automatic climate control, speed limiter and cruise control. Drivers can also look forward to a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors.