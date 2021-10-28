The all-new 2022 Range Rover is finally with us

Land Rover has officially revealed its fifth-generation Range Rover. Merging class-leading luxury with true off-road capability (although we would hate to get that pretty sheet metal muddied), Coventry's new flagship SUV is a subtle evolution of the outgoing model, with all the key Range Rover design signatures – short front and rear overhangs, rising waistline and falling roofline – still very much intact.

In fact the single biggest change to the very much tried-and-tested design recipe is at the rear of the vehicle, where you'll find a new set of vertical, hidden-until-lit tail lights that flow seamlessly into a bold vertical tailgate finisher. Speaking of which, the latter retains its traditional two-piece split arrangement that has been a Range Rover staple since the first model launched all way the back in 1970.

Strip away those bold, slabular body panels and you'll discover that the fifth-generation Range Rover rides on Land Rover’s new MLA-Flex architecture. Easily adaptable, it allows for the usual standard and long wheelbase body styles with luxurious four, five or seven-seat interiors. All-wheel steering is standard on all new Range Rover derivatives; a useful feature that enables up to seven degrees of rear wheel steering angle and ultimately contributes to this premium SUV's impressive turning circle of less than 11m4. On the opposite end of the spectrum it also offers enhanced stability at higher speeds.