New 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro all set to tackle Mzansi

Strip away its steely skin and you will discover that the Tiggo 4 Pro is built on the firm's latest six-dimensional beam platform with independent rear suspension tuned by British sports car maker Lotus. With more than two thirds of this architecture hewn out of high- and ultra-high strength steel, Chery claims that it offers "unmatched torsional rigidity and crash safety." Speaking of which, all new Tiggo 4 Pro models are equipped with a generous cache of passive and dynamic safety systems including two or six airbags (depending on the model variant), vehicle stability control and hill hold control. Higher grade models further benefit from the addition of hill descent control and cruise control as standard.

Headlining the interior features list is a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. While entry-level models get a snazzy 3.5-inch TFT colour instrument cluster, the more premium derivatives see this increase in size to a full 7.0-inch screen. All Tiggo 4 Pro models come standard with manual air conditioning, electric windows and automatic headlamps. Luxury models up the ante with a powered sunroof, a voice command system and automatic climate control.