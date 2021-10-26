New 2021 Chery Tiggo 4 Pro all set to tackle Mzansi
Chery confirmed on Monday that its dapper new Tiggo 4 Pro will soon be launched in SA.
Sculpted using the Chinese marque's latest design language, this compact SUV wears a bold face with a large front radiator grille flanked by a pair of slender LED headlamps. Other neat touches include a power-bulged bonnet, aluminium-look front and rear skid plates plus a generous amount of protective black plastic cladding around the wheel arches and rocker panels. You also score a rear roof spoiler, contrasting silver roof rails and – depending on the model variant – either 16- or 17-inch machined alloy wheels.
Strip away its steely skin and you will discover that the Tiggo 4 Pro is built on the firm's latest six-dimensional beam platform with independent rear suspension tuned by British sports car maker Lotus. With more than two thirds of this architecture hewn out of high- and ultra-high strength steel, Chery claims that it offers "unmatched torsional rigidity and crash safety." Speaking of which, all new Tiggo 4 Pro models are equipped with a generous cache of passive and dynamic safety systems including two or six airbags (depending on the model variant), vehicle stability control and hill hold control. Higher grade models further benefit from the addition of hill descent control and cruise control as standard.
Headlining the interior features list is a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. While entry-level models get a snazzy 3.5-inch TFT colour instrument cluster, the more premium derivatives see this increase in size to a full 7.0-inch screen. All Tiggo 4 Pro models come standard with manual air conditioning, electric windows and automatic headlamps. Luxury models up the ante with a powered sunroof, a voice command system and automatic climate control.
Entry-level variants of the Tiggo 4 Pro are all powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine making 85kW and 141Nm worth of torque. This unit can be paired to either a five-speed manual gearbox or continuously variable transmission (CVT). Flagship models meanwhile benefit from a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine churning out a far more substantial 108kW and 210Nm. Here power is delivered to the front wheels via tour choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or CVT.
The first Chery Tiggo 4 Pro customer deliveries are currently scheduled for late-November. Pricing and final specifications will be communicated closer to that time.