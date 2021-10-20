REVIEW | 2021 Renault Koleos is big on style, refinement and value

Renault first launched the Koleos on South African shores in 2008. It was an era before the sport-utility vehicle boom had entered stride – before the presence of names like Kiger, Captur and Duster.

Announcing the model, the French automaker claimed it offered the stability of a saloon car with cabin space rivalling multipurpose vehicles. It was based on the same platform as the equivalent Nissan X-Trail, offering four-wheel drive and a choice of petrol and diesel motors. At the time, prices ranged between R270,000 and R345,000.

Though it was one of the segment pioneers, the Koleos never quite cracked it as a mainstream choice, as Renault might have hoped. Fast-forward to the latest, second-generation offering and the situation is much the same.

But that is not an indictment of the competence wielded by the model. Spending a week with the vehicle certainly challenged my views about the flagship Renault – and it would defy most consumers’ stereotypes if they gave it a test drive.