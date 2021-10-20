REVIEW | 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR is a theatrical brute

The F-Pace SVR was first introduced to the market in April 2019, billed as the “highest-performance” sport-utility vehicle you could buy from the manufacturer. It arrived on the scene packing 405kW and 680Nm, with a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.3 seconds. An updated version arrived in August this year with even more power. Well, a little bit more: now the 5.0-litre supercharged unit delivers 700Nm of torque, with kW output remaining the same. Still, the additional bump in twist has trimmed some time off the acceleration figure. It will now perform the sprint in four seconds flat.

It still uses an eight-speed automatic, but Jaguar lifted the torque-converter from the manic XE SV Project 8 to better cope with the extra punch. You also get an enhanced launch control function that optimises grip for squabble-free thrust off the line. Not that the SVR struggled with purchase in any case, thanks to its all-wheel drive system.

In attack mode, with Dynamic engaged and the exhaust system set to its throatiest level, the F-Pace makes an incredible sound and leaps with a swiftness that is at odds with its 2,058kg mass. Acceleration is obviously strong on take-off, but there is a noticeable shove in the back once you grab second, when the engine seems to dump a dollop of torque to all four wheels at once. Carry on in this way and you could see its top speed of 286km/h.

The F-Pace has always been well-regarded for its nimbleness and assured body control, quelling the downsides usually associated with taller ride heights. Adaptive damping suspension helps the SVR strike a balance between comfort and crispness, while the electronic power steering has been tweaked to offer greater feedback. It would be difficult to describe the feel of the tiller as textured or communicative, but it sure is direct and responsive in complying with the reflexes of the driver.