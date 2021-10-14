Six things to know about the new 2022 Lexus LX

2: Ready for the rough stuff

Again, as with the Toyota LC300, the 2022 Lexus LX sports an off-road ready suspension architecture that will help tear the teeth from most terrains you are ever likely to encounter. Up front a high-mounted double wishbone set-up features optimised geometry and spring settings, while rebound has been increased by 15mm — a real boon when traversing choppier trails. A trailing-link axle-type layout still serves at the rear of the LX albeit with reworked suspension arms and an improved shock absorber layout that allows for enhanced articulation. Rebound has been increased by 20mm.

Lexus has also thoroughly reworked the vehicle's Active Height Control (AHC) system that essentially allows the ride height of the 2022 LX to be adjusted according to the driving environment. In addition to an expanded range of height positions, a new spring rate switching device fitted to the rear wheels allows for significantly reduced reaction times. Three settings are available while the LX is in motion (Normal, Hi1 and Hi2) while a special Low setting mode allows for much easier passenger ingress and egress while stationary. AHC automatically and optimally adjusts vehicle height depending on the activation of Drive Mode Select or Multi-Terrain Select and the selection status of the transfer case.

The ground obstacle angle (approach angle, departure angle, ramp break angle), maximum stable inclination angle of 44 degrees, climbing ability of 45 degrees and maximum wading depth of 700mm are carried over from the previous model. A variety of different wheel sizes are available to customers including 18-inch, 20-inch and a massive new 22-inch.