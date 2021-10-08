Pablo Escobar's 1974 Porsche 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC is for sale

Online auction house Collecting Cars has an interesting Porsche up for grabs right now.

Initially sold for participation in the first 1974 IROC (International Race of Champions) season, this 911 Carrera 3.0 RSR IROC is one of 15 built and was originally owned by Roger Penske and raced in the period by none other than Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi.

This unique Porsche was later sold to John Tunstall who raced it in many IMSA races including the 24 Hours of Daytona and the Sebring 12 Hour. Then, in a bizarre twist of fate, Tunstall happened to sell the car on to infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar who raced it in Colombia with 935 bodywork. After its brush with the Medellín Cartel, the 911 was returned to the US in the early '90s and was converted back to its original bodywork.