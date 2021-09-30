Ineos Grenadier will reach SA in October 2022, pricing confirmed

The order books for the Ineos Grenadier, the rugged British 4x4 inspired by the original Land Rover Defender, will begin next month and the first vehicles will reach SA shores in October 2022.

About 75,000 people have expressed interest in buying the vehicle and these “handraisers” will be able to place a build reservation from September 30, for an exclusive two-week period. From October 14, reservations will open to everyone else.

Local prices will start from R1,395,000 for the standard-wheelbase version and Ineos Grenadiers will carry a three-year/unlimited mileage warranty.

Ineos Automotive SA will have three retail and service sites in the country: SMH Group in Gauteng, and SMG dealers in Cape Town and Durban. Additional Bosch Car Service outlets will provide further aftersales coverage, while the company is exploring the possibility of BMW SA becoming a service partner as the Grenadiers use BMW engines.

Further retail sites are planned for Namibia and Botswana.

Steve Graham, head of aftersales at Ineos Automotive, says access to more than 10,000 Bosch car service facilities around the globe will be particularly beneficial to Grenadier owners who travel to out-of-way places.