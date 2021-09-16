Xpeng-backed start-up says it will deliver flying cars in 2024

Xpeng Heitech, a flying car start-up backed by electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Wednesday that it would deliver flying cars to customers in 2024.

The start-up, founded in 2013 and funded by Xpeng and Xpeng's CEO, He Xiaopeng, now employs 400 people and will expand the workforce to 700 people by the end of this year, the company's founder Zhao Deli told World New Energy Vehicle Congress.

Xpeng Heitech's model will be able to drive on the road, Zhao said. The electric flying car will be able to drive over 600km on road with a single charge but Zhao did not say how far it can fly each time.

Other automakers that are developing flying cars in China include Geely's Terrafugia, which is building a factory in central city of Wuhan. Volkswagen AG is also studying the industry in China.

Regulators in China, however, have yet to roll out details rules on the flying vehicles.