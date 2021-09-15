New Ford Ranger Stormtrak arrives in SA – we've got pricing

The new limited-edition Ford Ranger Stormtrak is now available in Mzansi. Building on the success of last year's Ranger Thunder, this eye-catching newcomer offers a host of cosmetic and practical upgrades that local bakkie fans will surely flip their lids over.

On the outside, the Ranger Stormtrak differentiates itself from its lesser Ranger siblings with the addition of a striking black mesh grille with red inserts, a black insert in the lower section of the front bumper, black decals for the bonnet and doors, black roof rails and chunky 18-inch alloy wheels in a gloss black finish. Ford has also applied unique 3D Stormtrak logos on the lower sections of the front doors as well as on the rear tailgate.