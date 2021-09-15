Mahindra launches rugged new 2021 Scorpio S11 Adventure

If you're partial to a bit of off-roading then perhaps the new Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure might tickle your fancy? Built with the bundu-basher in mind, this limited-edition model hits the trailhead with a set of bespoke off-road steel bumpers designed to increase the Scorpio's approach and departure angles. The front bumper features a laser-cut Mahindra insignia with integrated fog lamps as well as anchor points on the chassis that allow fitment of recovery gear such as an electric winch or high-lift jack. The rear bumper also benefits from high-lift jacking points plus a tow-bar and recovery hooks.

Mahindra has also equipped the S11 Adventure with hardened and machine-edged off-road 17-inch alloy wheels with a silk-black finish. These are clad with 245/65 R17 all-terrain tyres that offer significantly better grip across unpaved surfaces. This enhanced traction is complemented by 195mm of suspension travel and 165mm of ground clearance.