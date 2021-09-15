Mahindra launches rugged new 2021 Scorpio S11 Adventure
If you're partial to a bit of off-roading then perhaps the new Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure might tickle your fancy? Built with the bundu-basher in mind, this limited-edition model hits the trailhead with a set of bespoke off-road steel bumpers designed to increase the Scorpio's approach and departure angles. The front bumper features a laser-cut Mahindra insignia with integrated fog lamps as well as anchor points on the chassis that allow fitment of recovery gear such as an electric winch or high-lift jack. The rear bumper also benefits from high-lift jacking points plus a tow-bar and recovery hooks.
Mahindra has also equipped the S11 Adventure with hardened and machine-edged off-road 17-inch alloy wheels with a silk-black finish. These are clad with 245/65 R17 all-terrain tyres that offer significantly better grip across unpaved surfaces. This enhanced traction is complemented by 195mm of suspension travel and 165mm of ground clearance.
Powering the new limited-edition S11 Adventure is the Indian marque's familiar 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbodiesel engine that makes 103kW and 320Nm worth of torque. This is delivered to all four wheels via a new six-speed manual transmission, and the driver has the ability to shift-on-the fly between 4H and 2H at speeds of up to 100km/h.
Inside the cabin customers can look forward to niceties such as electronic climate control, power steering, cruise control plus a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers a reverse camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
The new 2021 Mahindra Scorpio S11 Adventure is now available at dealers across Southern Africa at a starting price of R416,999. All models are sold with a standard five-year/90,000km service plan and a four-year/120,000km mechanical warranty.