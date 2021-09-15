Long-serving Nissan GT-R gets updated for 2022

The Nissan GT-R. In 2021 it's the automotive equivalent of a once-formidable track athlete being forced to stay in the game with endless surgeries, EPO blood transfusions and a whole other list of performance-enhancing drugs. Although the GT-R (aka the R34) desperately wants out, Nissan is intent of keeping it in the arena for as long as possible: sprinting and jostling and jumping with all the fitter, faster youngsters until its latest set of replacement knees blow out metres from the finish line. Again. After which it will simply be stretchered off the field, fixed and brought back out just in time for the next heat. And so it will continue to go because 14 years after it first appeared, Godzilla doesn't seem to be retiring any time soon. Yeah, we've all read those speculative scoops and reports of a successor appearing at the end of 2022 but, honestly, we'll believe it when we see it.

Anyway, back to the beast at hand because Nissan announced on Tuesday that the GT-R is being updated for what seems like the billionth time. New for the 2022 model year is the addition of two T-spec special editions that come loaded with a host of unique elements.

First out of the blocks is the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec that receives a set of bronze Rays forged alloy wheels and a suspension system tuned to deliver a more agreeable driving experience across everyday mean streets. It also gets a bespoke interior design.