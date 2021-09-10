'Kasi Car Culture' speeds into hot new season on Ignition TV

Kasi Car Culture is back on Ignition TV with another smoking-hot season after taking a break last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new season aims to celebrate the passion behind SA's vibrant township car culture. From cool car crews to vibey car washes, and from car events to surprising viewers in their dream cars, Kasi Car Culture has something for every petrolhea​d.

Host Sbuda Paloni continues to make his mark in car culture, having been part of the show since the first season.

“Being part of Kasi Car Culture has been epic and being the host for five seasons is mind-blowing,” he said. “This new season is one for the books as it was challenging filming during the lockdown, but we produced a smoking hot show.”

He is joined by 2020 Motoring Woman of the Year award winner Ziphorah Masethe, aka Zee or the Cool Car Chick. Both are creative, energetic and mad about cars.

Masethe said: “I'm grateful for being part of Kasi Car Culture. The show brings out the Cool Car Chick in me, and I am a township girl, after all. I think you can expect more of me than the character. You will find out who I am and where my love for cars stems from, and expect a lot of vibes because I am being myself.”